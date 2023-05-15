Extortion salvo at Delhi vigilance secy

In another move since the top court granted it control over services in the Union territory, the Delhi government has ordered the withdrawal of all work assigned to special secretary of the vigilance department, YVVJ Rajasekhar, over allegations of corruption and extortion.

The government order was issued by vigilance minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI)

Rajasekhar on Monday alleged that he was being “prevented from performing the duties” and apprehended “serious threat and diversions of records pertaining to sensitive matters like excise matter (alleged irregularities in excise policy), 6 Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines (renovation of CM bungalow)...”

“There are complaints that YVVJ Raj Shekhar (special secretary, vigilance) is running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. This allegation is quite serious and needs to be examined in detail. Therefore, all work assigned to Shekhar is hereby withdrawn. The same may be distributed amongst ADs (additional directors), and ADs will directly report to the secretary (vigilance). The ADs should directly put up the files to the secretary (vigilance). This is for immediate compliance till further order,” vigilance minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said in a May 13 note written to the department secretary, Sudhir Kumar. HT has seen a copy of the order.

The notice move comes after the recent order by a constitution bench of the top court on Thursday last week ended a legal battle that started between the AAP government and Raj Niwas in 2015, ruling that all officers working in departments except those relating to public order, land and police fell within the administrative and legislative control of the Delhi government. Hours later, the government announces the removal of the services secretary, Ashish More, which is yet to be implemented.

Rajasekhar was appointed by the lieutenant governor of Delhi in September last year as the special secretary (vigilance), with the additional charge of special secretary (services).

A Delhi government official alleged that the IAS officer could not be transferred as the “Centre and the LG are not letting us implement the SC order”, and therefore Rajasekhar’s work has been assigned to other officers.

The vigilance department is currently handling several sensitive matters, including alleged irregularities committed while carrying out renovation of CM residence, alleged collusion between DJB officials for the demolition of a heritage monument at Kilokari for constructing a bungalow, and corruption allegations pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22, a feedback unit case pertaining to setting up of a separate intelligence unit directly under CM Arvind Kejriwal, matter relating to DIP wherein payments worth more than ₹90 crore were allegedly made in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Rajasekhar termed the action against him as an “afterthought”. “I must be allowed to perform my duties objectively, dispassionately as per Rule of Law and the documents and records that are available on the file... vigilance inquiries are done as per the set protocols and manuals ... It is just like mathematics and there is no scope for subjectivity while dealing with such cases as this case is filtered through due process as established by law,” the officer said in his four-page letter sent to secretary vigilance, chief secretary, and lieutenant governor VK Saxena. Rajasekhar also sought permission to engage advocates to argue his case.

The official cited above said that there were numerous complaints of extortion and collection of protection money against Rajasekhar. “The Delhi Government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and cannot turn a blind eye to such corrupt practices. Therefore, the special secretary (vigilance) has been relieved of his duties,” the official said, wishing not to be named.

Sudhir Kumar did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the development.

