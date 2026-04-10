...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi government to develop 10-bed TB centre at Najafgarh

Delhi government to develop 10-bed TB centre at Najafgarh

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:06 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi government will develop a district tuberculosis centre at the Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh to strengthen TB care services in the national capital, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

Delhi government to develop 10-bed TB centre at Najafgarh

The proposed facility, to be set up under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme , will include a 10-bed patient department to treat both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB patients, officials said.

"The Delhi government is strengthening last-mile healthcare by developing a dedicated TB Centre at Najafgarh, ensuring timely diagnosis, quality treatment, and better outcomes for patients across South West Delhi," Singh said.

Najafgarh caters to a large rural population in southwest Delhi, and patients currently have to travel long distances to access specialised TB services at hospitals such as RTRM Hospital in Jaffarpur. The new centre is expected to improve access to diagnosis, specialist consultation and treatment closer to home, an officials statement said.

"By bringing diagnostic support, beds and specialist care under one roof, we are ensuring that no patient is left behind due to distance or lack of resources," the minister said, adding that the move is part of efforts to build a more accessible and patient-centric healthcare system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi government to develop 10-bed TB centre at Najafgarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.