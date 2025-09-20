Delhi government to draft water and sewer master plans

Unveiling the much-awaited drainage master plan for the national capital on Friday, the Delhi government has announced that it will now prepare two additional blueprints — a water master plan and a sewer master plan — to strengthen the city’s future-ready water management system. This drainage master plan is a guarantee that Delhi will remain resilient and flood free for generations to come, said Verma. (Hindustan Times)

PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma said the move is aimed at building a comprehensive framework that addresses all aspects of urban water infrastructure, from supply and storage to sewage treatment and disposal.

“This drainage master plan isn’t just a plan on paper; it’s a guarantee that Delhi will remain resilient and flood free for generations to come. And soon, we will also be bringing a sewer master plan and water master plan for Delhi, to complement this drainage framework and ensure a complete, future-ready water management system for the city,” said Verma.

Officials said that while the drainage plan focuses on reducing waterlogging and improving stormwater management, the proposed sewer and water plans will look at sewage disposal systems, treatment plants, potable water supply, recycling and sustainable usage. Together, the three plans will form the capital’s first integrated approach towards water and waste management, officials added.

Senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the PWD are expected to work jointly on drafting the two new master plans, which is likely to be placed in the public domain for consultations before implementation.

Next week, the government will also be launching its major sewage overhaul plan to build Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) over all 22 drains in the city that have a direct outfall in Yamuna.