Delhi minister Atishi: Covid review on, school guidelines soon

Delhi education minister Atishi on Thursday said that the state government was monitoring the steady rise in Covid-19 infections in the national Capital, and may soon issue guidelines for schools in the city even as many schools have advised students to wear masks. “The education department is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued soon,” Atishi said at a press conference.

Atishi said the state government is monitoring the steady rise in Covid-19 infections. (HT Photo)

Sudha Acharya, chairperson, National Progressive Schools’ conference, a consortium of private schools in Delhi, said that most schools had asked students and staff to mask again as a precautionary measure.

“Since cases are rising and the Covid situation seems to be deteriorating again, we have taken precautionary measures and made masks compulsory in our school. Children are being asked to maintain physical distancing and take necessary steps in line with Covid protocols, if they are not keeping well,” said Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

Hospitalisations and deaths due to Covid-19 infections remain low in Delhi, with an overwhelming majority of patients reporting only mild or moderate symptoms, according to government data and experts, even as the number of new cases has seen a steady rise.

Data also shows that healthy vaccinated adults appear to be largely safe from severe outcomes in the latest outbreak, as those who have succumbed to the disease in recent days have had “severe comorbidities”.

Between April 1 and 11, a total of 14 Covid deaths were reported in Delhi, official data shows. Out of these 14 patients, 13 had “severe comorbidities” – primarily cancers and kidney diseases, government data shows. Many were already admitted to hospitals for their primary illness and caught the infection during their stay, officials of the health department said, declining to be named.

According to state government data, of the 3,962 active case on Thursday, only 231 were admitted to hospitals. And, 7,714 of the 7,945 available Covid beds were vacant.

Funds for govt-funded DU colleges

Atishi on Thursday said that the Delhi government had released a sum of ₹100 crore in the first quarter for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it. The release of funds for these colleges and subsequent delays in salary disbursal has been a bone of contention between the colleges and the Delhi government for the past few years.

Atishi said that since coming to power in Delhi, the government increased the budgetary allocation to these colleges by more than 300% which demonstrated the government’s commitment to education.

“In 2023-24, ₹400 crore was allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter of ₹100 crore is being released today,” Atishi said.

She added that the 12 colleges played a crucial role in imparting education to girls in rural areas of Delhi and the government increased the budget for them every year so that they could offer better facilities to these colleges.

“I am happy to say that this time we have allocated a large amount for these 12 colleges, compared to previous years,” Atishi.