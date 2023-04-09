Home / Cities / Delhi News / Schools forcing parents to buy books, uniforms from them may lose recognition: Atishi

Schools forcing parents to buy books, uniforms from them may lose recognition: Atishi

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 09, 2023 10:55 PM IST

During a press conference, she was asked about the issue, and she said that the Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the matter.

Delhi Education minister Atishi on Sunday said strict action, including termination of recognition, will be taken against private schools forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from them or any specific vendor.

Education minister Atishi. (HT File)
Education minister Atishi. (HT File)

During a press conference, she was asked about the issue, and she said that the Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the matter, and guidelines will be issued by it.

Also Read| Delhi virtual school to provide JEE coaching

"Many private schools are pressurising parents to buy uniforms and books from them. The Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the issue. We will be issuing guidelines over the matter in a day or two.

"We will also be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints. Schools found to be indulging in such behaviour again will be punished with strict action, and could even lose recognition," she said.

Earlier in the day, the minister also interacted with 5,000 government school teachers at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme for them organised by SCERT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
press conference delhi books private schools parents behaviour directorate of education education minister email address recognition atishi + 9 more
press conference delhi books private schools parents behaviour directorate of education education minister email address recognition atishi + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out