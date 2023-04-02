Delhi virtual school to provide JEE coaching

New Delhi The state government’s Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will offer free coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations, such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), from the 2023-24 academic session, officials aware of the development have said. Education minister Atishi on Sunday held a review meeting with DMVS officials and said the school is working towards connecting children in other parts of the country with Delhi’s education model. (HT Photo)

In a written statement issued on Sunday, the Delhi government said DMVS students will have access to free JEE and NEET coaching virtually. Students will also be offered courses in coding, digital media, design, finance, and accounting, along with short-term and advanced courses designed by industry experts.

Education minister Atishi on Sunday held a review meeting with DMVS officials and said the school is working towards connecting children in other parts of the country with Delhi’s education model.

“Our aim through the DMVS is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from anywhere in India can easily become a part of it… Today, students from 13 states, including Delhi, are studying here, and this year our focus is to expand its reach to more states. Our goal is to ensure that quality education is easily available to everyone, regardless of their location,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said the Delhi government was making announcement as political propaganda. “What is the impact of these announcements on the ground?” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

DMVS is a regular-online school that was started last year. The school includes live classes, recorded sessions, assignments and assessments, curated videos, and tutorials for enrolled students. Last year, the school admitted students to class 9.