Delhi govt allows 200 guests at weddings in closed halls, no limit on open spaces

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has removed the restriction of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function in the national Capital.

In an order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev, the DDMA relaxed the cap on the number of guests to now allow up to 200 persons in banquet halls or closed spaces for weddings.

Apart from weddings, the DDMA has also allowed similar gatherings of up to 200 people in closed spaces for funerals or any other congregations of social, religious, sports, entertainment or cultural nature.

The DDMA also issued a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) for weddings and other forms of gatherings in the city.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open spaces or grounds, the number of permissible persons will depend on the area of the venue.

The order implied that if someone is planning a bigger wedding or any event with more than 200 persons, then choosing an open space would be a better option since there is no specific cap on the number of persons mentioned in the document.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory, it stated.

The SOP stated that organisers should also promote simple public health measures at the events to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All public utility areas, such as food stalls and stage will have to be sanitised prior to the event. Common bins for disposal of face masks, multiple hand wash facilities, separate entry and exit gates, and circulation of outdoor air should be increased as much as possible, the order said.

While only asymptomatic persons will be allowed, the rules also stated that entry of guests will have to be regulated at the venue to ensure it does not exceed the upper limit at any time. For closed spaces, the air-conditioners should be set at temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 40-70%, said the document.

If someone falls ill, then the guest will have to be immediately isolated and be taken to the nearest medical facility or the district officials should be contacted.

Ramesh Dang, president of Delhi banquet federation, said the relaxation will give a much needed boost to their business. “We already have several bookings. With the relaxation in guest numbers, we hope our bookings will increase. The decision has come a bit late as it’s already over a month since the wedding season started. But, thankfully, now we will not lose bookings for such events to the neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Noida where more guests have been allowed for a while now,” he said.

On Sunday, the DDMA also allowed cinema halls to operate to full capacity and permitted swimming pools to be opened to the general public. It also allowed organising of trade exhibitions and sports events in the city.