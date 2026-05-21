...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt announces talent hunt initiative for residents

Auditions for candidates will be held in 35 zones covering all assembly constituencies, and the final competition will take place in August, with the promise of cash prizes.

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold a talent hunt program this summer for Delhites in categories like dancing and singing, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.

The participants will be able to upload their performance videos on a government portal from where juries will shortlist candidates.

Under the program titled “Haunslo ki Udaan” (flight of aspirations), the participants will be able to upload their performance videos on a government portal from where juries will shortlist candidates.

Auditions for candidates will be held in 35 zones covering all assembly constituencies, and the final competition will take place in August, with the promise of cash prizes.

Gupta said the initiative will create a “positive and creative atmosphere” in Delhi during the summer holiday season.

She said Delhi is full of talent, but “previous governments failed” to provide a platform. “Any resident of Delhi between 16 and 35 years of age can register on our portal and share their videos. The competitions will be held in seven categories, including singing, dancing, acting, pottery and sculpture making, instrumental music, composition and digital art,” she added.

The online portal www.delhitalenthunt.com is operational for registration details, programme information and regular updates.

Gupta said 25% of the evaluation will be based on online public voting, while the remaining 75% will be based on assessment by an expert jury comprising experienced and reputed professionals from relevant fields.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt announces talent hunt initiative for residents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.