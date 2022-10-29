Delhi govt approves hike in auto, taxi fares, notification soon

The Delhi government has approved a hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares, citing the rise in CNG prices, according to an official statement on Friday. The new fares will be applicable after an official notification is issued in the coming weeks, a government official aware of the matter said.

According to the revision, the metre-down (minimum) fare for autos will be ₹30 for the first 1.5km instead of the existing ₹25. Thereafter, every kilometre of the journey will cost ₹11 instead of the current ₹9.50. Similarly, the metre-down fare for AC and non-AC taxis for the first 1km has been increased from the existing ₹25 to ₹40. For non-AC taxis, every kilometre of the journey will cost ₹17 rather than the existing ₹14, while the fare of AC taxis goes up from ₹16 to ₹20 per kilometre.

The government has also approved a hike in extra luggage charges for autos (up from ₹7.5 to ₹10) and taxis (from ₹10 to ₹15). Night charges remain same for both autos and taxis at an extra 25% of the total fare.

A hike in fares has been a long-standing demand of auto and taxi unions in the city. The government official cited above said the last revision to auto fares was in 2020, while the fares for black and yellow taxis, economy taxis and premium taxis were revised back in 2013.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The increased cost of CNG led autos and taxis to drive fewer kilometres, which ultimately impacted the supply on road. The revised fares will help them support their families and will also provide convenience to passengers.”

The decision to hike auto and taxi fares may bring political benefits for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party -- since it was formed in 2012, the party has counted on auto drivers in Delhi and elsewhere as a base support group. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recently dined at the residence of an auto driver in Ahmedabad to attract the trust and faith of auto drivers in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls in that state.

There are around 92,649 autos and 80,669 taxis in Delhi. However, cab aggregators like Ola and Uber do not come under the preview of the city taxi and auto scheme, and they are not bound to follow the fares fixed by the government, according to a transport department official.

In April, Uber had hiked fares by 12% in the national capital region, citing rising fuel prices and demands by drivers. Ola did not comment on the hike in its fares.