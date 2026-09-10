Delhi govt begins process to set up state disaster response force

The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF) to strengthen the Capital’s disaster preparedness and response, following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said on Thursday.

The proposed State Disaster Emergency Relief Force will strengthen Delhi’s preparedness, speed up rescue operations and improve inter-agency coordination.

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This comes days after the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people and injured several others. A five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation came down during repair work, triggering a prolonged search-and-rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), MCD, CATS and Civil Defence.

During a meeting with senior NDRF officials at the Delhi Secretariat, government officials sought inputs on the proposed SDERF, which is expected to have trained personnel and specialised capabilities for rapid disaster response.

“The initiative is aimed at giving Delhi its own dedicated emergency response mechanism rather than relying primarily on central disaster-response teams,” said a post on X from the Chief Minister’s Office.

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{{^usCountry}} The government said the proposed force would help ensure quicker mobilisation, better inter-agency coordination and a more effective response during building collapses and other disasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the proposed force would help ensure quicker mobilisation, better inter-agency coordination and a more effective response during building collapses and other disasters. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also expressed gratitude to the NDRF personnel for their prompt and coordinated efforts during the Satya Niketan rescue operation, saying their work had demonstrated the importance of having a specialised disaster-response capability.

The decision is part of a wider safety push by the Delhi government following the collapse. Authorities have ordered inspections of buildings and PG accommodations, while action has also been initiated against officials and others found responsible for lapses.

In July, HT had reported that the planned force will have four battalions for emergency response, each comprising 140 to 210 personnel.

Officials had said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has finalised basic operational details of the force and shared its recommendations with the home department of the Delhi government.

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Every battalion is likely to consist of two to three companies, with 70 personnel each.

The proposed SDERF is being envisioned as a dedicated emergency response unit capable of handling a wide range of disaster situations, including floods, earthquakes, building collapses, fire incidents, industrial accidents and other emergencies requiring specialised rescue operations.