Delhi govt blames old pipelines for water crisis; promises revamp in a year

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said the national capital’s ongoing water crisis will see a turnaround within a year, as the government has started concrete efforts to upgrade the city’s ageing water and sewerage infrastructure. PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

During a visit to various parts of the New Delhi constituency, Verma said that repair and replacement works had already begun in some areas and that a new master plan for Delhi is in the works. “New pipelines will be placed, the budget is passed and further sanctioned, tenders are passed, and works at some places have already started,” he said, adding, “This government is only five months old, but I want to say that in one year, Delhi’s face will change.”

The minister also blamed the previous government for failing to maintain or expand the water supply network. “There are a lot of places in Delhi where people face issues of polluted water. It is because water pipelines are 40 to 80 years old. The previous government did not lay even a single new pipeline. They neglected one of the most basic needs of the people — clean and safe drinking water,” Verma said.

Verma further noted that one of the root causes of the water problems is the extremely old pipeline system, which, he claimed, has not been upgraded in decades.

Verma assured residents that the upgrades are not limited to policy announcements. “We are preparing a new master plan for Delhi,” he said, stressing that the work is visible on the ground. He also directed departments concerned to stick to deadlines and ensure quality and transparency in the work.