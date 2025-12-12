Delhi govt explores option to convert mohalla clinic cabins into night shelters

With at least 247mohalla clinics being shut down, the government is now weighing options to convert the porta cabins that earlier housed these facilities into night shelters for the homeless, government officials aware of the matter said. Delhi government had earlier this week issued a fresh order to shut down 95 more mohalla clinics across the city.

The government has directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to assess the present condition of these porta cabins and identify suitable locations where they can be repurposed as shelters.

A government official said DUSIB has sought funds for refurbishments. “DUSIB has estimated that the recurring expenditure to operate and manage a single mohalla clinic as a shelter home would be around ₹1 lakh per month. This includes costs related to daily operations, manpower, and basic management services. Further, an estimated one-time expenditure of around ₹10 lakh per clinic would be required for necessary repair, renovation and procurement of items such as beds, mattresses, blankets, etc., to make them fully functional as shelter homes,” the official said.

HT had reported on Wednesday that the Delhi government has issued a fresh order to shut down 95 more mohalla clinics across the city that are within a kilometre of the newly opened Aarogya Mandirs. This was the third such closure order issued in recent months. The first order came in August to shut 31 mohalla clinics running out of porta cabins and rented accommodations. Then, in October, the government issued an order to shut down 121 more mohalla clinics located within a kilometre of nearby health facilities.

Mohalla clinics were launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2015 with the aim of making health-care facilities accessible to all. In March this year, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said at a press conference that mohalla clinics are “centres of fraud”.

A government official said that to assess the present condition of porta cabins and temporary facilities and determine their suitability for use as shelters, DUSIB had requested the health and family welfare department for a joint inspection. The official added that there are several obstacles to resolve before the proposal can move forward.

“The existing shelter tents are dismantled after the winter season. By contrast, mohalla clinic structures are more permanent in nature and would need to be maintained throughout the year. Ensuring their upkeep and security year-round would entail significant additional financial implications for DUSIB,” the agency’s report said.

A second issue pertains to the legal aspect. “The Supreme Court of India, in a writ petition, passed an order dated March 28, 2023, which says: ‘The DUSIB, Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, and other authorities in Delhi are hereby directed not to demolish three night shelters operating presently at Geeta Ghat and other temporary shelters without approaching the court.’”

“The conversion of the mohalla clinics into night shelters would fall under the category of additional temporary shelters and any closure or removal of these could lead to legal complications in the future,” the DUSIB report notes.