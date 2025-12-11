Mixed-gender stay raises safety red flag; Delhi orders segregated night shelters

New Delhi: Nearly 250 temporary night shelter homes set up by the Delhi government across the capital will now have separate arrangements for male and female occupants. The move came after urban development minister Ashish Sood visited temporary shelters at AIIMS and found that male and female occupants were staying together, citing it as a safety concern. Urban development minister has asked all the shelter management agencies for immediate implementation of the order. (HT archive)

“…it was observed that in certain pagoda (temporary) shelters, particularly those at AIIMS, male and female occupants were being accommodated together,” said the Delhi urban shelter improvement board in an order dated December 10.

The circular added, “Such an arrangement poses significant concerns regarding the safety, dignity, and privacy of female residents, and is not in alignment with the standards expected for gender sensitive management.”

Also Read | 2 charred to death in major fire at night shelter in Vasant Vihar

The minister has asked all the shelter management agencies for immediate implementation of the order. This measure is in addition to the previously announced ones, including installation of 24/7 modern technology-powered monitoring systems, cleanliness, maintenance, fire safety, electrical systems, and overall security of the shelters.

The government had announced that the women’s and children’s shelters will be established nearby anganwadi centres to provide essential health, nutrition, and education services.