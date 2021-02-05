Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy; Jain, Gehlot are members

The Delhi cabinet on Friday appointed a group of ministers (GoM) to finalise a new excise policy for the national capital.

The GoM, under deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will deliberate on a report submitted to the government by a committee of experts that was set up by Sisodia last year to augment the excise revenue of the city-state.

HT had earlier reported on these recommendations, the primary ones being that restaurants, clubs and pubs be allowed to stay open until 3 am daily, instead of 1am; that these outlets be allowed to serve full bottles at the table; and that they be given permission to serve liquor in open areas such as rooftops and balconies.

The committee has also said anyone over the age of 21 years should be able to get a drink at the bar or hotel. In Delhi, at least on paper, the minimum age to be served liquor at an establishment is 25.

The same committee had also recommended that the number of dry days in the capital be reduced from 21, on average, to just three a year, and norms be relaxed for department stores to avail of licences for selling wine and beer.

Other than Sisodia, who also holds the finance and excise portfolios in Delhi, the GoM will have as members health minister Satyendar Jain and revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi government said.

“The new excise policy of the Delhi government will ensure transparency, ease of doing business for taxpayers and business sector too, and ensure steady growth of government revenues… The group of ministers will examine all aspects of the current system -- of excise duty administration; the report submitted by the expert committee and its suggestions; and feedback and comments received from stakeholders and general public -- before making a final policy decision in the coming weeks,” Sisodia said.