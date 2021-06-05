Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt gives 1 crore financial aid to deceased Covid-19 warrior's kin
delhi news

Delhi govt gives 1 crore financial aid to deceased Covid-19 warrior's kin

On the shortage of vaccines in Delhi, Jain said the central government has done this deliberately.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said he has given one crore rupees to the family of Corona Warrior, who succumbed to the disease.(Satyendar Jain/Twitter)

Delhi government on Saturday provided financial assistance of 1 crore to the family of late "Corona warrior" Deep Chand, a Deputy Assistant of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Corona Ward, who lost his life during Corona service.

Deep Chand got infected while on duty.

While offering aid to the family of Deep Chand, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said he has given one crore rupees to the family of Corona Warrior, who succumbed to the disease.

"I pray to God to give courage to the whole family. It is also a matter of pride that without caring about his life, he kept serving the people," said Jain.

On the shortage of vaccines in Delhi, Jain said the central government has done this deliberately. The central government takes half of the vaccines and then gives 25 per cent to the state government and 25 per cent to the private bodies.

Jain said, "Delhi government is giving the vaccines free of cost, but we do not have the vaccines. Those who are investing money, only they are getting it. It is wrong."

The minister said that it is only the central government that is giving these hospitals the vaccine at different prices, some are giving doses at 600, while some are giving doses at 1,000, the same vaccine is being found at different rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satyendar jain coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP