...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt grants Reserved Forest status to 673 hectares of Central Ridge

Delhi govt grants Reserved Forest status to 673 hectares of Central Ridge

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:55 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi government has granted Reserved Forest status to over 670 hectares of the Central Ridge area under the Indian Forest Act, to strengthen environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and pollution control in the national capital.

Delhi govt grants Reserved Forest status to 673 hectares of Central Ridge

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the notified area falls under the Western Forest Division and covers parts around Sardar Patel Marg and the President's Estate.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision marked a major step towards protecting Delhi's ecologically sensitive Ridge areas, often described as the "green lungs" of the city.

"With commitment and determination, our government has declared nearly 673.32 hectares of the Central Ridge area as Reserved Forest," Gupta said.

The notification would provide stronger statutory protection to the area and help prevent encroachments, illegal activities and ecological degradation, she added.

The Reserved Forest status has been granted under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. In the Reserved areas, activities including hunting, grazing, etc, are banned unless specific orders are issued.

With the latest notification, a total of 4,754.14 hectares of Ridge areas in Delhi have now been granted Reserved Forest status, she added.

According to the statement, the government also plans large-scale plantation of native tree species, including neem, peepal, shisham, jamun, tamarind and mango, in suitable areas across the Ridge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
delhi government
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt grants Reserved Forest status to 673 hectares of Central Ridge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.