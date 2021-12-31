Delhi govt imposes fines worth 3.46 crore for Covid protocol violations in 4 days

The Delhi government imposed fines worth ₹3.46 crore in the last four days against people violating Covid-19 protocol, officials said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday asked districts to strengthen the crackdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Seelampur, on Thursday ordered the closure of several markets in the area due to large-scale violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour. “The Seelampur Fruit Market, Seelampur Police Station Road Market, C, D, & F block markets and Nehru Market have been closed from 4pm Thursday to 10pm Friday. Penal action under appropriate laws will be initiated against any shopkeeper found violating the closure order,” said a district official, requesting anonymity.

“Three shops found violating the odd-even operational curbs imposed by the DDMA were sealed in Narela market,” said another official.

Traders from these markets refused to comment on the action taken against them.

According to official documents seen by HT, fines totalling ₹89,67,800 were imposed in 4,589 cases of violations, which include not wearing masks, not following social distancing, spitting in public places and consuming liquor, gutkha and tobacco in public places on December 29. For similar violations on December 28, fines totalling ₹8,63,370 were imposed, and fines totalling ₹81,51,900 were imposed on December 27.

The number of total violations under which fines have been imposed has grown in the last three days. On December 27, there were 4,122 cases of violations, 4,392 on December 28 and 4,585 on December 29.On December 26, 4,425 cases of violations were reported.

A North district official, who did not want to be named, said presidents and members of various market associations have been informed of the curbs. “The Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned of the police stations have been directed to ensure compliance. We are regularly making announcements in markets regarding the observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and compliance of curbs imposed by the DDMA, such as the operation of shops on odd-even basis and night curfew. The enforcement teams are inspecting the area and challans are being issued as and when required,” said the official.

Several district authorities have formed multiple flying squads to raid crowded hotspots such as restaurants, bars, markets, interstate bus terminals and malls. They are vigilant, especially during the night to ensure restaurants, hotels, and other places do not violate the DDMA ban on gatherings ahead of the New Year.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said the authorities should strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour because the Omicron variant is highly transmissible “People, especially those with co-morbidities or those who are immunosuppressed or unimmunised, should avoid public places. However, this variant is not severe and may not have serious consequences. Panic and fear should be strictly avoided,” Dr Kishore said.

Chamber of Trade & Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said all markets must stick to the curbs imposed by the authorities because laxity in compliance can only lead to more cases of Covid-19 and further spread will badly affect traders. “The authorities should understand that shopkeepers do not have the power to enforce Covid-19 protocols on people outside their shops. The authorities should enforce Covid-19 protocols outside the shops. All shops must implement the ‘No Mask No Entry’ directive,” said Goyal.