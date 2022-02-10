Delhi govt invites applications for Metro MD as incumbent’s term ends March 31

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday invited applications for the post of managing director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the incumbent chief Mangu Singh’s term comes to an end on March 31.

The Delhi government’s transport department has already begun publishing advertisements seeking applications for the top job. The last date for filing the application is March 4. The selection committee of the Delhi government will finalise the new MD after interviewing shortlisted applicants.

As per the eligibility criteria set by the department, the applicant should have a minimum age of 45, and the maximum is set at 58 for external candidates and 60 for internal candidates. The MD retires at the end of a five-year term or attaining 65 years of age, whichever is earlier, it said.

Singh began his tenure as DMRC MD on January 1, 2012, after his predecessor E Sreedharan retired on December 31, 2011. Singh was given at least four extensions in the past -- it was last extended in September last year.

The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC has 17 directors, including a chairman. The Centre and the Delhi government, which have equal stakes in DMRC, nominates five members each.

Under Singh, the DMRC built and launched the longest Metro network in Delhi -- 59-km-long Pink Line between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. It also launched India’s first driverless trains.