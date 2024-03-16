Delhi govt launches portal for cab aggregators to register fleet details

The Delhi transport department has launched a portal for cab aggregator platforms to register and upload their fleet details, officials aware of the matter said, adding that all these details will be available on a centralised dashboard. The aggregator scheme, notified on November 29, 2023, is applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards, or manages a fleet of motor vehicles. (File)

The Delhi government had notified the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme in November last year to regulate the operations of cab and delivery service providers. Officials said that the new portal www.myfleet.delhi.gov.in, launched on Friday, will facilitate licensing, payment of fees, and other compliances before aggregators can start on-boarding vehicles as per the policy.

“All licence holders are requested to register their existing fleets operating in the NCT of Delhi. All existing Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider operating within the NCT of Delhi shall obtain a licence within a period of 90 days,” a public notice by the transport department said.

The aggregator scheme, notified on November 29, 2023, is applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards, or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital, electronic, or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package, or parcel to connect with a seller, e-commerce entity, or consignor.

It mandates all cab aggregators and delivery service providers to switch their fleet entirely to electric by 2030 in a bid to curtail the annual bad air crisis caused by vehicular emissions. The licences issued under the policy will be valid for five years, an official said.

The scheme makes provisions to allow bike taxis, but only electric two-wheelers will be considered valid. All other vehicle categories, including commercial two-wheelers for goods, have been given a period of four to five years to phase out the existing conventional fuel-based fleet and switch to electric vehicles.

The policy also makes it mandatory for aggregators to install a panic button, and integration with 112 (Delhi Police) for emergencies. The scheme also includes a mechanism to ensure timely consumer grievance redressal by service providers, enforcement of vehicle fitness, pollution control, and validity of permits, along with 24x7 control room to track and monitor the movement of drivers. It also provides for driver remedial training in instances where the driver’s performance is poor.

The scheme has some stringent provisions for enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh in each instance. The policy also lays down that aggregators should provide sufficient accessible cars for persons with disabilities.