Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly ‘Happiness Utsav’ to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. As part of the ‘Happiness Utsav’, various activities have been planned in schools to spread awareness on how students can attain happiness.
While highlighting the importance of happiness in education, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “For the first time in the history of the country, children are being taught to become good human beings and to live happily. This is the most important goal of education, but it has never been taught in India. The experiments being done in the field of education in Delhi will show the way not only to the country but to the entire humanity in the coming times.”
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the happiness fest with a special session by coach Gaur Gopal Das who interacted with students at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave. Sisodia said that the introduction of happiness classes in schools was a remarkable step. He said that the curriculum has changed students’ learning experience for the better. “Happiness classes have brought a pathbreaking change in the students’ mindset. Through the Happiness Utsav, we’ll teach lakhs of Delhiites to lead a happy life,” said Sisodia.
He added that the curriculum had allowed students to tackle stress. “The happiness curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last four years. Students’ focus on studies (is) increasing. Children are staying stress-free,” said Sisodia.
He shared that various activities related to happiness will be organised for the next 15 days in schools and neighbourhoods. “Students of Delhi government schools will reach out to at least five persons each in their community and will teach the aspects of happiness to them. The aim is to reach out to lakhs of residents of Delhi and help them be happy,” he said.
Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” he added. Das added that one could change life for the better by staying mindful and positive. “Students at Delhi government schools are lucky to have a happiness curriculum in present times,” he said.
-
Lessen manual interventions in traffic-related enforcements: Delhi LG VK Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena met Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior police officers on Thursday, and directed them to minimise manual intervention during traffic-related enforcement, including the issuing of challans, in the Capital. The LG also stressed upon all traffic signals having timer displays and the installation of electronic signage indicating speed limits across the city. During the meeting, officers apprised the LG about their focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution.
-
Smart City Mission: 10 new vehicles added to Ludhiana fire department’s fleet
In a major boost to the Ludhiana fire brigade, 10 fire tenders, including water bowsers (tankers) and an advanced rescue tender, have been added to the fleet under the Smart City Mission. With this, the number of fire tenders in the state's industrial hub has gone up to 27. The new vehicles have been purchased at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Officials said water bowsers are useful when there are no refill stations nearby.
-
With Metro 3 car shed back in Aarey, social media rife with disinformation
With the Shinde-Fadnavis government shifting the controversial Metro-3 carshed back to Aarey Colony, social media is rife with all types of comments and claims around the issue, which has become a crucible for the various environmental, political and civic concerns in the city.
-
Hotel staff loses ₹2.50 lakh to fraudster posing as her boss
Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman working as a secretary in the hotel The Leela Palace and Resort was cheated to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh by a person who impersonated heSarita Rozario, 53, a resident of Andheri East'soss, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the hotel, Anurag Bhatnagar. According to the police, the accused first asked the woman to purchase Amazon E Voucher Gift Cards, posing as the CEO and claimed that he could get the amount refunded to her the next day.
-
Petrol price slashed by ₹5, diesel by ₹3
Mumbai In a major relief to the people, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reduce VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices. It has decided to slash VAT by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre on diesel. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the decision will give major relief to the people. Following the decision, petrol prices will come down to ₹106.35 per litre and diesel to ₹94.28 per litre.
