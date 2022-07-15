Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly ‘Happiness Utsav’ to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. As part of the ‘Happiness Utsav’, various activities have been planned in schools to spread awareness on how students can attain happiness.

While highlighting the importance of happiness in education, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “For the first time in the history of the country, children are being taught to become good human beings and to live happily. This is the most important goal of education, but it has never been taught in India. The experiments being done in the field of education in Delhi will show the way not only to the country but to the entire humanity in the coming times.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the happiness fest with a special session by coach Gaur Gopal Das who interacted with students at Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave. Sisodia said that the introduction of happiness classes in schools was a remarkable step. He said that the curriculum has changed students’ learning experience for the better. “Happiness classes have brought a pathbreaking change in the students’ mindset. Through the Happiness Utsav, we’ll teach lakhs of Delhiites to lead a happy life,” said Sisodia.

He added that the curriculum had allowed students to tackle stress. “The happiness curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last four years. Students’ focus on studies (is) increasing. Children are staying stress-free,” said Sisodia.

He shared that various activities related to happiness will be organised for the next 15 days in schools and neighbourhoods. “Students of Delhi government schools will reach out to at least five persons each in their community and will teach the aspects of happiness to them. The aim is to reach out to lakhs of residents of Delhi and help them be happy,” he said.

Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” he added. Das added that one could change life for the better by staying mindful and positive. “Students at Delhi government schools are lucky to have a happiness curriculum in present times,” he said.