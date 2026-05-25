New Delhi, The Delhi government has issued new directives to reduce the domestic travel expenses of its officials by 25 per cent as part of its "austerity" measures in response to uncertain global fuel supplies affecting the country's economy.

Delhi govt orders 25 per cent cut in domestic travel expenses for its officials

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The government has already restricted all official foreign travel for its personnel, including officers and staff members, until further notice.

A communication by the Finance Department to various government departments stated that, considering the current economic climate and the necessity for prudent financial management, both the Government of India and the Delhi government have implemented several "austerity and expenditure rationalisation measures."

These measures are designed to curb unnecessary expenses and address fiscal imbalances caused, among other factors, by rising global oil prices and other economic pressures, it said.

As part of this initiative, domestic travel expenses must be regulated so that each department stays within its allocated budget, reflecting the mandatory 25 per cent reduction compared to the previous financial year, the order said.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, to promote fiscal discipline and ensure optimal use of public resources, officers are required to exercise caution when selecting air travel classes to remain within budgetary constraints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, to promote fiscal discipline and ensure optimal use of public resources, officers are required to exercise caution when selecting air travel classes to remain within budgetary constraints. {{/usCountry}}

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The communication also emphasised that video conferencing should be effectively utilised for attending meetings and conferences, particularly when travel from distant locations is necessary.

However, in cases of official emergencies, the restrictions may be relaxed with the approval of the chief minister or the finance minister.

The restriction will apply to all departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies, academies, boards, corporations, societies, and grantee institutions under the administrative control of the Delhi government.

The administrative secretaries or heads of the departments have been directed by the finance department to ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

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The Delhi government has announced several measures under the 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign, which includes travel by Metro and public transport by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her ministers, and government officials, implementing two work-from-home days, and reducing the use of official vehicles, among other steps.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.