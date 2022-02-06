Delhi govt probes Vasant Kunj foster care home after teen girl’s rape

The Delhi government’s women and child development (WCD) department has kicked off an inquiry against the children’s foster care home in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj where a 16-year-old mentally ill girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a security guard who worked there.

The suspect, in his 30s, was arrested and sent to jail soon after the police were informed of the incident. The WCD inquiry is being conducted by the department’s district inspection committee (DIC), said a senior official who asked not to be named.

“DIC members will look into various aspects such as negligence and safety lapses on the part of the foster care home that led to such a serious crime within its premises, especially by a person who was supposed to be ensuring the safety and security of girls living there,” the official said.

“Cancellation of either the centre’s licence or registration, or any other action will depend on the DIC’s inquiry report, which we expect in the coming week,” the official added.

The incident came to light on January 31 after the girl reported a stomach ache, and was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that she was pregnant. An examination later on revealed that the girl was either five or six months pregnant, said an employee at the centre aware of the matter.

Doctors who examined the girl also told the police that she was mentally ill.

“The security guard also confessed to his role and was immediately arrested. He has been sent to jail. We have not received any more complaints against him from other children living at the centre or from its management. Our investigation is still on,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

CWC team visits centre: Meets children, staff

On Saturday, a three-member team of the Delhi government’s child welfare committee (CWC) visited the Vasant Kunj foster care home and interacted with seven girls, aged between 10 and 16, who have lived there for at least four years.

During their meeting with the girls, as well as women caretakers employed at the centre, the CWC team sought to ascertain if the suspect - or indeed any other person - had violated any of the other residents of the care home, said one of the staffers aware of the interaction.

“Eight girls live at this centre, and all of them were sent here on the directions of the CWC based in Lajpat Nagar. The team asked the children if they were facing any issues regarding safety, security or other matters at the centre. They also asked them about the guard’s behaviour. Members of the team also enquired about the rape and asked if she had informed us about it,” said the employee, whose name has been withheld to protect the survivor’s identity.

According to the employee, the girl in her statement said the suspect used to lure her to the basement of the three-storey building, a spot that was beyond the centre’s CCTV camera coverage.

Doctors who examined the girl at a government hospital said the girl is five or six months pregnant.

“It means that the girl was raped at least five months ago and she may have been victimised later as well. However, she did not tell anyone about the incident with the guard, who had been hired just seven months ago. The guard who was employed before him was also removed because of his indecent behaviour with the girls, as well as women caretakers,” said the employee.

The foundation that runs the centre said in a statement that they were cooperating with the investigation.

“We are extremely anguished about the unfortunate incident. The complaint was lodged by us on January 31, as soon as we came to know about the incident. The perpetrator is in police custody and we’ll make sure the child gets the justice she deserves. We are committed to cooperating fully with all concerned authorities. We stand in support of our child and are doing everything possible to ensure her medical care and well-being,” said the executive director of the foundation that runs the Vasant Kunj centre.

Girl to decide on her pregnancy: WCD officer

Meanwhile, the teenager has been under a doctor’s observation at the government hospital and at least one woman employee of the centre is living with her throughout the day.

Regarding the girl’s pregnancy, the senior WCD department officer quoted above said a decision will depend solely on what the girl wants and what is in her best interest.

“The agencies will first ask the girl what she wants to do. If she opts for an abortion, the agencies will consult the doctor to ascertain if there is any threat to the girl’s life. But if the girl wants to deliver the child, her consent will be sought on whether she wants to raise the child or give it up for adoption. In case the girl doesn’t want to keep the child, the new-born will be shifted to a foster home,” said a senior police officer who has worked in similar cases earlier.

Advocate Subra Mendiratta, a legal consultant with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said that while the trial and compensation will be taken care of by the Pocso court, the decision on the rehabilitation of the girl and the child will be taken by the CWC.

“In this case, apart from the girl, her unborn child is also a victim. CWC will first take a medical opinion on the girl’s mental illness and accordingly take a call on whether her consent is necessary to decide the future of her child. If the girl refuses to adopt the child or nobody from her family turns up, CWC may send the child for adoption. But if the girl decides to raise the child, it will be the responsibility of the government to take care of the rehabilitation of the child and her mother. The government will have to bear the responsibility of their well-being, education and other things,” said Mendiratta who was formerly associated with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

