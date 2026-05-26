The Delhi government has provided relief to around 2.65 lakh people through Mobile Heat Relief Units deployed across all 13 districts between May 6 and May 23, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt provides heat relief through mobile units across 13 districts

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The initiative, launched under the supervision of the revenue department, aims to protect commuters, labourers, rickshaw pullers and other vulnerable groups from extreme heat.

Nearly 1.14 lakh litres of cold drinking water were distributed during the period, along with more than one lakh ORS packets to prevent heatstroke and dehydration, officials said. The government also distributed 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was to ensure no citizen suffers due to intense heat. “Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones reflect our commitment towards public service and humanitarian support,” she said.

Officials said the relief campaign covered large parts of the North-East, East, South-West and New Delhi districts. Locations of the mobile relief vehicles are changed daily to ensure assistance reaches crowded areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also set up 14 Cooling Zones across the city, equipped with seating, cold drinking water, desert coolers, fans and first-aid kits. Ten Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed at each centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also set up 14 Cooling Zones across the city, equipped with seating, cold drinking water, desert coolers, fans and first-aid kits. Ten Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed at each centre. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said similar facilities would be operational in the remaining districts within this week, and the campaign would continue till July.