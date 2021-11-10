Delhi govt installs bamboo barricades, sprinkles water to remove Yamuna froth

To address the problem of toxic foam found floating on the Yamuna River, the Delhi government on Wednesday resorted to measures ranging from sprinkling of water at high speed at various locations to dissipate the foam and set up bamboo barricades near Kalindi Kunj to stop such foam from floating towards the riverbank in the Capital.

The Delhi government’s efforts coincide with the day of Chhat Puja celebrations, even though the Yamuna remains out of bounds under an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has led to the government setting up Chhat Puja venues at 800 spots within the city.

Government deployed boats were also seen on Wednesday cleaning up toxic foam that has been floating on the Yamuna for the past few days in parts of Delhi. An official said the government had put 15 boats to work to remove the foam that was forming in the Yamuna due to rising pollution.

The official said a decision had been taken jointly by the irrigation and flood control department, revenue department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A strong cloth was being tied between two boats with the help of which the foam was being brought to the banks. The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants, including detergents, into the river.

A major blame-game among various political parties is continuing in the capital over the appalling crisis.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that the toxic foam found floating on the Yamuna was a gift to Delhi from the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Chadha, who is also the vice chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said about 105 million gallons per day (MGD) wastewater from the Yamuna in Haryana and about 50 MGD wastewater from the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh merged into Okhla Barrage and this water had industrial waste, untreated detergents and ammonia that led to formation of the dirty foam. He further said the foam in the Yamuna was formed in the Okhla Barrage area and it fell under the UP irrigation department, and that the AAP government had been writing to its counterpart in Uttar Pradesh to use irrigation technology and bioculture method, but nothing much had been done to address the issue.

