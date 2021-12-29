Delhi govt readying jabs plan for children aged 15-18 in the city

The Delhi government will train health care officials engaged in the vaccination programme to ensure no hiccups in the Covid vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group can begin smoothly on January 3, as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

“We have received the Central government’s guidelines and vaccination programme for all permitted groups will be rolled out in compliance with the guidelines,” said an official.

The official added that the preparations for rolling out the vaccination programme for the particular age group is in the final stage.

There are over 900,000 eligible children in the 15-18 age group in the Capital, as per the 2011 Census.

Suneela Garg, professor and a member Lancet Commission Covid India Task Force, said, “Vaccination for children is important as these days, many children are at a health risk due to obesity and other co-morbidities. They also go to school and are at risk of catching coronavirus infection.”

“Schools can also be used as vaccination centres for inoculating the children. It will, however, be challenging to inoculate those outside the schools,” Dr Garg said.

