New Delhi, The Delhi government's push to convert around 93,000 streetlights on main roads will cut its electricity consumption by around 3.5 crore units per year, officials said on Friday.

Delhi govt's smart streetlight project to save ₹25 cr annually in power expense

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Earlier this month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the conversion of all existing streetlights with new LED lights and new ones wherever required.

"Once the smart LED system is fully operational, the government expects annual electricity savings of nearly ₹25 crore. Currently, the calculated power wattage for 93,677 streetlights is about 23,283 kilowatt which is expected to reduce to about 17,687 kilowatt after replacement," an official said.

The finance department's observations on the project show that over five years, the reduction in power expenditure is expected to be significant compared to the current arrangement.

"PWD should include a mechanism for tracking reduction in electricity consumption from the current consumption of about 10 crore units per year to about 6.5 crore units per year," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the project, a control and command centre will be set up to monitor the status of all the streetlights in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the project, a control and command centre will be set up to monitor the status of all the streetlights in real time. {{/usCountry}}

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"The command centre will be set up at the MSO building, PWD headquarters, with two 75-inch display computers and related software. Along with this, Smart Feeder Pillar will be constructed so that command on main supply could also be achieved," the official said.

The project also envisages dimmable and individually controlled streetlights so that real-time adaptation and control as per weather conditions could be achieved.

"Under the project, all HPSV lights and older LED fixtures will be replaced with smart LEDs. Provision has also been made for installing 5,000 additional poles to cover future requirements and currently unlit stretches," the official added.

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The project, estimated to cost around ₹473.24 crore, will be implemented in phases on roads maintained by the PWD.

At present, the department maintains around 1,400 kilometres of road network in the national capital.

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