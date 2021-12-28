Delhi govt schools till class 5 to remain closed for winter break from Jan 1-15

Government schools for primary students up to Class 5 in Delhi will remain closed for winter break from January 1 to January 15, according to a circular issued by the directorate of education (DoE).

"All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period," the DoE said in its circular.

The circular, however, said the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 which has been covered so far, will be revised through assignments during the winter break. The assessment of such assignments or activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment, the DoE also said.

Teachers of the government schools in Delhi have also been instructed to make note of the strengths and weaknesses of their students to give individual attention once schools reopen.

Schools for students up to Class 5 reopened in Delhi from Monday after they had been closed since December 3 due to the degrading air quality in the national capital. Earlier, the Delhi government allowed students of Class 6 and above to resume offline classes from December 18.

Classes were currently being conducted in a hybrid model with both online and offline lectures.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7am on Tuesday was 249 or in the ‘poor’ category. Overcast weather with light rain or drizzle is expected during the day.

