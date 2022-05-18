Delhi govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition drives since April 1
NEW DELHI: Maintaining its stand of opposing the demolition drives carried out by the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi government has now sought reports from the three civic bodies on all “bulldozer actions” carried out since April 1 this year.
“The Delhi government has sought detailed reports on all the demolition drives carried out by the three MCDs since April. The reports have been asked for on the direction of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi government.
The move has come after Kejriwal on Monday criticised the anti-encroachment drives launched by the MCDs, describing them as “bulldozer politics” and warning that the homes and shops of more than 6.3 million will be vulnerable under the parameters being applied. The CM also asked his party MLAs to even prepare to go to prison to protect people from the demolition drives.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, is aiming to wrest control of the city’s south, north and east MCDs from the BJP in the elections expected later this year or early next year. The civic body polls were slated to be held early this year but a central diktat on the reunification of the MCDs led to its delay.
“The BJP’s bulldozer politics, its flagrant misuse of power, and its ‘dadagiri’ and hooliganism will no longer be tolerated,” Kejriwal said.
“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed how recklessly bulldozers are being run over properties by the BJP-led MCD. It is also being said that this unjustified demolition drive of the BJP will continue for months to come. BJP is going to bulldoze the homes and shops of 63 lakh (6.3 million) people in the national capital. It will be the biggest destruction since Independence...50 lakh (five million) people live in unauthorised colonies, 10 lakh (one million) in JJ (jhuggi jhopdi) clusters...and MCD has earmarked additional 3 lakh (300,000) properties for demolition,” he alleged.
Torrential rainfall triggers massive floods in Bengaluru; IMD says more to come
BENGALURU: At least two people were killed, while several others were left scrambling for shelter as heavy rainfall battered large parts of Bengaluru. Three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.
Delhiwale: Knock knock! Who’s there?
The door is stained with tiny shreds of old peeling paint. The latch is entwined into a small lock so rusty that it has turned red. Green plants are growing uncut on the front. Studded with faded brasses, this is a traditional wood door you might chance upon in Old Delhi, or in any other historic neighbourhood such as Mehrauli. The lane otherwise consists of low altitude multi-storey housings. The fascinating door stands out.
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week. Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally.
Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress. Corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
J&K: Two overground workers of LeT arrested in Budgam
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosives and ammunition were also recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.
