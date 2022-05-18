Delhi govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition drives since April 1

NEW DELHI: Maintaining its stand of opposing the demolition drives carried out by the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi government has now sought reports from the three civic bodies on all “bulldozer actions” carried out since April 1 this year.

“The Delhi government has sought detailed reports on all the demolition drives carried out by the three MCDs since April. The reports have been asked for on the direction of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi government.

The move has come after Kejriwal on Monday criticised the anti-encroachment drives launched by the MCDs, describing them as “bulldozer politics” and warning that the homes and shops of more than 6.3 million will be vulnerable under the parameters being applied. The CM also asked his party MLAs to even prepare to go to prison to protect people from the demolition drives.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, is aiming to wrest control of the city’s south, north and east MCDs from the BJP in the elections expected later this year or early next year. The civic body polls were slated to be held early this year but a central diktat on the reunification of the MCDs led to its delay.

“The BJP’s bulldozer politics, its flagrant misuse of power, and its ‘dadagiri’ and hooliganism will no longer be tolerated,” Kejriwal said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed how recklessly bulldozers are being run over properties by the BJP-led MCD. It is also being said that this unjustified demolition drive of the BJP will continue for months to come. BJP is going to bulldoze the homes and shops of 63 lakh (6.3 million) people in the national capital. It will be the biggest destruction since Independence...50 lakh (five million) people live in unauthorised colonies, 10 lakh (one million) in JJ (jhuggi jhopdi) clusters...and MCD has earmarked additional 3 lakh (300,000) properties for demolition,” he alleged.

