The Delhi government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Ehsaas NGO to install modern rainwater harvesting systems in 75 CM Shri Schools under the “Catch the Rain” initiative.

Delhi govt signs MoU with IGL for rainwater harvesting systems in govt schools

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The project, to be funded by IGL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, includes technical audits and restoration of existing rainwater harvesting systems, installation of new rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, and water conservation awareness programmes for students and teachers.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said water conservation is not merely an environmental necessity but the foundation of a secure future for coming generations.

She added that the government is promoting education and environmental conservation together and that the initiative would be an important step towards promoting sustainable water management in government schools.

The CM said the initiative would not remain limited to 75 schools and expressed hope that the model would eventually be expanded to nearly 800 Delhi government schools.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the project, Ehsaas NGO will implement the works, while the Directorate of Education will provide administrative support and maintain the systems after completion. IGL will provide financial support. The project is expected to enable groundwater recharge of approximately two lakh litres annually in each school, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the project, Ehsaas NGO will implement the works, while the Directorate of Education will provide administrative support and maintain the systems after completion. IGL will provide financial support. The project is expected to enable groundwater recharge of approximately two lakh litres annually in each school, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Education minister Ashish Sood said “Catch the Rain” campaign would encourage responsibility towards water conservation and support the government’s goal of converting all 1,000 government schools into zero waste campuses.