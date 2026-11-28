The Delhi government has so far spent 37.4% of its budgetary allocation for schemes and projects in the first seven months of the 2026-27 financial year, utilising ₹23,391 crore of the ₹62,550 crore set aside for planned expenditure by various departments, according to official data accessed by HT.

The department of industries recorded the lowest expenditure, spending just ₹5.67 crore of its ₹274-crore allocation (Photo for representation) more less

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The figures show wide variations in spending across departments, with some having used more than three-fourths of their allocations while others had barely begun utilising their funds.

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The department of industries recorded the lowest expenditure, spending just ₹5.67 crore, or 2.07% of its ₹274-crore allocation. It was followed by labour and labour welfare, which spent ₹7.12 crore (7.66%) of its ₹93-crore allocation, and agriculture and allied services, which used ₹10.67 crore (10.46%) of its ₹102-crore budget.

Women and child welfare had spent ₹776.67 crore, or 10.85% of its ₹7,161-crore allocation, while the nutrition department had utilised ₹67.93 crore (11.55%) of its ₹588-crore budget.

At the other end, irrigation and flood control recorded the highest proportion of expenditure, using ₹259.96 crore, or 78.78%, of its ₹330-crore allocation. The energy department followed, spending ₹3,069.39 crore, or 77.98%, of its ₹3,936-crore budget. The welfare of SC/ST/OBC department spent ₹113.46 crore (53.27%) of its ₹213-crore allocation, while general education utilised ₹3,402.76 crore (52.41%) of its ₹6,493-crore budget. Urban development spent ₹1,913.01 crore, or 48.14%, of its ₹3,974-crore allocation.

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{{^usCountry}} In absolute terms, the transport department recorded the highest expenditure at ₹4,863.02 crore, accounting for 41.09% of its annual allocation of ₹11,834 crore. General education and energy followed, with spending of ₹3,402.76 crore and ₹3,069.39 crore, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In absolute terms, the transport department recorded the highest expenditure at ₹4,863.02 crore, accounting for 41.09% of its annual allocation of ₹11,834 crore. General education and energy followed, with spending of ₹3,402.76 crore and ₹3,069.39 crore, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials aware of the matter said lower spending in the first half of a financial year was not unusual, as departments generally accelerated expenditure in the second half. However, they attributed a significant portion of the current shortfall to delays in rolling out high-value schemes such as the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

“An amount of ₹62,550 crore was allocated for planned expenditure by various departments. The implementation of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana faced glitches, resulting in the non-utilisation of its ₹5,110-crore allocation. Had the scheme been rolled out smoothly, a substantial portion of this amount would have been spent. However, expenditure by other departments is picking up pace,” an official said.

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The labour department, meanwhile, was allocated ₹2,000 crore for the construction of industrial training institutes, but no expenditure had been recorded under this allocation, according to officials.

Until October last year, the Delhi government spent 32.72% of the ₹59,300 crore allocated for plans and schemes. This was lower than the 37.67% expenditure recorded during the corresponding period in 2024-25, when ₹39,000 crore was allocated.

The expenditure was 40.88% of the ₹43,700 crore allocation in 2023-24, 31.44% of ₹43,600 crore in 2022-23 and 37.65% of ₹37,800 crore in 2021-22. The figures show that spending till October has remained below 41% of the annual allocation in each of the past five years.

The slow pace of spending comes despite the finance department having issued directions in September asking departments to make realistic assessments of their funding requirements and ensure that projected allocations could be utilised within the financial year. It also cautioned against significant variations between budget estimates and actual expenditure, noting that unrealistic projections had attracted adverse audit comments in the past.

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The government has now begun preparing the budget estimates for 2027-28 and revised estimates for the current financial year. Chief minister Rekha Gupta has been holding meetings with departments to discuss their proposals and review expenditure.

“The revised estimates will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly during the Winter Session, scheduled from December 18 to 23. The budget estimates for the next financial year will be finalised in January,” an official said.

In March, Gupta presented a ₹1,03,700-crore budget for 2026-27, focusing on infrastructure, health, education, green initiatives and social welfare. Of the total, ₹62,550 crore was earmarked for schemes and projects, while the remaining amount was allocated towards establishment expenditure.