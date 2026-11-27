Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
Delhi court frames charges against 4 teens for gangraping, killing 16-year-old
The minor was gang-raped and killed on September 11 when she had left home to meet a friend. Days later, her decomposing body was found in a field.
A Delhi court on Wednesday filed charges against four teenagers, including three minors, in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl whose partially decomposed body was found nearly two months ago in Swaroop Nagar, police said.
Senior police officers said the involvement of the four teenagers in the cases was established using DNA profiling coupled with a watertight investigation. Police are also trying to appeal to the court to try the three juveniles as adults due to the heinous crime.
Raped, stabbed over six times
The incident took place on September 11 when the minor had left home to meet a friend. Police said the accused took her to a field where they took turns to rape her. When she threatened to report them, they stabbed her more than six times and left her body in the field. Her body was found two days later, decomposing and partially eaten by dogs.
On Friday, DCP (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena confirmed a Delhi court had framed charges in the case and the case will now be in the prosecution evidence stage.
During prosecution evidence, police said the court will summon doctors, complainant, witnesses and police. Cross examination of all the witnesses will be done.
Senior officers said a “major” piece of conclusive evidence in the case is the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report confirming the presence of “human semen” and “a mixed male DNA profile corresponding to four males on swabs collected from the victim”.
How the investigators cracked the case
Investigators said these scientific tests were essential to link the victim to the accused as when DNA is “possibly contaminated” and there’s multiple DNAs, the tests help.
A police officer aware of the matter said that the report found that the Y-chromosome short tandem repeat (Y-STR) profiles of all the four accused strongly matched the mixed male DNA profile recovered from the victim’s swabs, corroborating the allegations of sexual assault. The CFSL report confirmed the presence of human semen on the victim’s swabs and a mixed DNA profile corresponding to four different males, said police.
The Delhi Police on October 12 had submitted a 365-page chargesheet in the case with statements from 54 witnesses and mentions a gait analysis conducted on the accused.
Gait analysis involves studying a person’s walking or running pattern, usually through video recordings, to assess whether their movements correspond with those captured in surveillance footage. The technique can help investigators examine whether a suspect’s physical movements are consistent with those of a person seen at a crime scene.
The investigation initially hit hurdles because the body was severely mutilated, with the skull and rib cage exposed and the right arm severed. Investigators were initially unable to establish the deceased’s gender. A breakthrough came when an assistant sub-inspector noticed a tattoo of three stars in a row on the victim’s left arm. Missing-person records and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was analysed to crack the case.
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