A Delhi court on Wednesday filed charges against four teenagers, including three minors, in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl whose partially decomposed body was found nearly two months ago in Swaroop Nagar, police said. Senior police officers said the involvement of the four teenagers in the cases was established using DNA profiling coupled with a watertight investigation. (Photo for representation) (ANI) more

Senior police officers said the involvement of the four teenagers in the cases was established using DNA profiling coupled with a watertight investigation. Police are also trying to appeal to the court to try the three juveniles as adults due to the heinous crime.

Raped, stabbed over six times The incident took place on September 11 when the minor had left home to meet a friend. Police said the accused took her to a field where they took turns to rape her. When she threatened to report them, they stabbed her more than six times and left her body in the field. Her body was found two days later, decomposing and partially eaten by dogs.

On Friday, DCP (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena confirmed a Delhi court had framed charges in the case and the case will now be in the prosecution evidence stage.

During prosecution evidence, police said the court will summon doctors, complainant, witnesses and police. Cross examination of all the witnesses will be done.

Senior officers said a “major” piece of conclusive evidence in the case is the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report confirming the presence of “human semen” and “a mixed male DNA profile corresponding to four males on swabs collected from the victim”.

How the investigators cracked the case Investigators said these scientific tests were essential to link the victim to the accused as when DNA is “possibly contaminated” and there’s multiple DNAs, the tests help.

A police officer aware of the matter said that the report found that the Y-chromosome short tandem repeat (Y-STR) profiles of all the four accused strongly matched the mixed male DNA profile recovered from the victim’s swabs, corroborating the allegations of sexual assault. The CFSL report confirmed the presence of human semen on the victim’s swabs and a mixed DNA profile corresponding to four different males, said police.

The Delhi Police on October 12 had submitted a 365-page chargesheet in the case with statements from 54 witnesses and mentions a gait analysis conducted on the accused.

Gait analysis involves studying a person’s walking or running pattern, usually through video recordings, to assess whether their movements correspond with those captured in surveillance footage. The technique can help investigators examine whether a suspect’s physical movements are consistent with those of a person seen at a crime scene.

The investigation initially hit hurdles because the body was severely mutilated, with the skull and rib cage exposed and the right arm severed. Investigators were initially unable to establish the deceased’s gender. A breakthrough came when an assistant sub-inspector noticed a tattoo of three stars in a row on the victim’s left arm. Missing-person records and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was analysed to crack the case.