A woman died and two men were injured after a burning tree fell on their car amid a forest fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, police said on Thursday. The crash happened on Wednesday evening near Chagaon as a forest fire burned in the area. (HT Photo for representation) more

Police identified the deceased as Sanjoki Kumari, 57, and the injured as Virender Singh, 43, and Abhishek Kumar, 36. All three lived in Chagaon village in Kinnaur.

The crash happened on Wednesday evening near Chagaon as a forest fire burned in the area. A burning tree fell onto the car, leaving all three with serious injuries.

Local residents saw the accident and informed the police, who reached the site and pulled the victims from the vehicle. They were taken to Jindal Sanjeevni Hospital in Sholtu, where Kumari died during treatment. The two injured men remain under treatment at the hospital. Kinnaur superintendent of police Sushil Sharma said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.