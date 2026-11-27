A PhD student from Kashmir, Zarqua Banday—who started an online petition titled “stop construction around Kashmir’s alpine lakes” after the Sheshnag excavation row and has received more than 13,000 online signatures—has alleged that she received a call from cyber police telling her to take the petition down. The issue has prompted climate activists and politicians to express their concern. (HT Photo for representation) more

She alleged that when she refused, her family members, including her father and brother, received calls from the police. Calls and messages made by HT to the Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) inquiring about the woman’s allegations elicited no response at the time of writing this report.

After the viral videos of soil excavation near Sheshnag Lake triggered outrage in Kashmir on November 23, Banday started an online petition on change.org demanding an end to road construction through the untouched environmental havens and urged the government to consider sustainable tourism initiatives that preserve the natural environment.

The 27-year-old Banday, who is in Delhi, said that she is doing her PhD on sustainable entrepreneurship with respect to sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Kashmir. She said that she received a call on Wednesday from an unknown number identifying them as cyber police.

“The caller told me to remove the petition. When I asked the reason and asked them if I need to fix anything in the proposal, they told me to remove the petition completely and that the government will take action on the issue (road development) within two days. I told them that I am not threatening anybody and I can’t remove the petition like this. They told me that they will take legal action if I don’t remove it,” Banday told HT.

She said that she received four more calls which she didn’t attend because she was at a hospital. “Then from the same number they called my father and asked him ‘Where is your daughter?’ What is she doing in Delhi? Who else is in your home? Give the number of your son’. Then my brother was also called and asked what your sister is studying in Delhi. Then he was told to come to the police station because there is some post uploaded on Facebook,” she alleged.

“I just want that my family is not dragged into this,” she said. Banday said she has broken no law. “This is a proposal online, not an actual petition challenging anybody. I come from the field of sustainability. I am doing my PhD in sustainable entrepreneurship with focus on Kashmir,” she said.

The issue has prompted climate activists and politicians to express their concern including Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti said she had received several “frantic calls” from people concerned about the Sheshnag issue. “I am getting a lot of frantic calls... A girl named Zarqua Bandey who had started an online petition, is being harassed,” Mufti alleged.

She alleged a group of youngsters, who had protested with slogans ‘save Sheshnag, save Kashmir’ were summoned to a police station and their mobile phones were seized.

Prominent climate and RTI activist of Kashmir, Raja Muzaffar Bhat, raised the issue of Zarqua Banday and her family facing harassment allegedly at the hands of police.

“Speaking up for our forests, trees, rivers or dying lakes or streams should not be criminalised in Kashmir. Last night, I received a distressing SOS from a young Kashmiri nature lover, Zarqua Banday. Her only ‘fault’ was starting an online petition to save the pristine Sheshnag Lake. Such petitions are filed every day, every hour across the world and no country will ask their citizens why you filed the online petition?,” Bhat said.

“She is not an anti-national. She has not written against the government or any group or religion? Instead of applauding her civic sense, authorities are allegedly harassing her and summoning her father and brother to a police station,” he wrote on X.

Bhat urged the Union home minister, J&K LG and chief secretary to intervene. Former mayor of the Srinagar municipal corporation, Junaid Mattu, asked under what section of the penal code a petition on ecology is a criminal act in the cyber world. “And to drag her brother into this? Are we slaves and subjects bereft of a right of expression and of petitions, not to speak of the right to dissent?” Mattu said on X.