Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day on Thursday, officials said here. A view of Shikaras anchored on Dal Lake amid a foggy winter morning, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI) more

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9°C, the same as the previous night, officials said. It was the coldest night of the season in Srinagar this winter. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum of minus 3.2°C, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night’s minus 3.6°C.

Several areas of the Valley were engulfed in a layer of fog on Thursday morning. Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 2°C, MeT officials said.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of 1°C, they added. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the Valley till the month-end and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature.