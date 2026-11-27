The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) launched a scathing attack on chief minister Omar Abdullah over the Sheshnag controversy, saying the forest minister’s admission that he was not allowed to visit the site exposes the contradictions in the government’s defence and raises serious questions about the credibility of the elected government. The AIP said when a cabinet minister cannot even visit a site to discharge his official responsibilities, it exposes how severely the authority of this government has been curtailed. (HT Photo for representation) more

“It is astonishing that the forest minister admits he was prevented from visiting Sheshnag, yet proceeds to give the site a clean chit on the basis of a report submitted by his own subordinates. A minister who has not personally inspected the site cannot claim to have independently verified its condition or the findings of his department,” said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.

He said the minister’s admission goes beyond an administrative embarrassment and strikes at the dignity and institutional credibility of the elected assembly.

“When a cabinet minister publicly admits that he was not allowed to visit a site to discharge his official responsibilities, it exposes the extent of powerlessness of this elected government. What remains of the assembly’s authority when even its own minister cannot exercise his mandate? The Omar government has reduced the dignity of the assembly as an institution and the collective mandate of elected representatives to a mere formality,” he alleged.

Inam said forest minister Altaf Kaloo’s admission has reinforced the perception that Omar is presiding over a municipality rather than an empowered elected government. “When a cabinet minister cannot even visit a site to discharge his official responsibilities, it exposes how severely the authority of this government has been curtailed. A CM who cannot ensure that his own ministers can function freely cannot expect people to take his government’s authority seriously.”

Taking direct aim at Omar, Inam said, “The CM appears to have forgotten his responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of questioning the BJP’s position and demanding accountability, he is increasingly echoing its narrative.”