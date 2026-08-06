Delhi govt steps up inspection on sale of painkillers
Delhi’s department of drugs control on Tuesday flagged the sale and purchase of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) without prescriptions at multiple chemist shops, following which the department has started inspections of chemist shops across the Capital
Delhi’s department of drugs control on Tuesday flagged the sale and purchase of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) without prescriptions at multiple chemist shops, following which the department has started inspections of chemist shops across the Capital.
Officials said that with the ongoing monsoon season, there has been a rise in NSAIDs such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac.
An official from the drugs control department, who did not wish to be named, said, “Amid the monsoon season, when cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya rise, a surge in the sale of NSAIDs is generally seen. During inspections last week, we received complaints from our teams that NSAIDs were being sold over the counter without prescriptions in multiple parts of the city.”
The official added, “As part of the raids, our inspectors act as customers, go to these shops and try to buy NSAIDs without prescriptions. Chemists violating norms are given warnings. However, repeated violations will lead to legal actions.”
According to the department, there are around 20,000 registered chemists in Delhi.
Dr Sunil Rana, associate director and head, internal medicine, at Asian Hospital, said, “A lot of people start self-medicating as soon as they develop fever or body aches. Most NSAIDs are commonly used for pain and fever relief but can be dangerous if taken without medical advice, especially when dengue is suspected. Dengue causes a fall in the platelet count and increases the tendency to bleed. NSAIDs interfere with blood clotting and can increase the risk of severe internal bleeding, gastrointestinal haemorrhage and other life-threatening complications. Taking over-the-counter painkillers without diagnosis can mask symptoms and delay medical care.”
“To prevent such cases, it is important to tighten surveillance and regulate the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs,” he added.
The above-quoted official added that the department has also informed the president of the All Chemist Associations of Delhi to direct chemists not to dispense these medicines without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
“Chemists have also been advised to encourage customers with fever and body aches to seek medical consultation,” the official added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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