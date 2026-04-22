Doctor warns regular use of ibuprofen can cause stomach ulcers and internal bleeding, explains how the drug works

While ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are easily available over-the-counter in pharmacies, it is suggested that they are not consumed without the consultation of a medical professional. Turns out, there is a good reason for that, as Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained on Instagram on April 21.

Painkillers are one of the most common categories of medicine found in households, with ibuprofen being among the most well-known brands. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it falls under the category of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are known to reduce pain, fever and other types of inflammation.

Risks of using ibuprofen regularly The regular use of painkillers such as ibuprofen increases the risk of ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding, shared Dr Sood. The symptoms can show up without warning, with the age of the individual and the usage of the drug being contributing factors.

In his words, “Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are associated with ulcers, bleeding, and even perforation anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract. These complications can occur without warning symptoms, and risk increases with long-term use, higher doses, older age, or prior GI disease.”

How ibuprofen causes ulcers and GI bleeding The primary reason for ibuprofen and other NSAID drugs causing ulcers and GI bleeding is the blocking of prostaglandin, which is key to the functioning of the drug.

“Ibuprofen inhibits COX enzymes, reducing prostaglandin production,” explained Dr Sood. “In the stomach, prostaglandins help maintain the mucosal barrier by supporting mucus and bicarbonate secretion and preserving blood flow. When these protective signals drop, the lining becomes more vulnerable to acid injury.”

The drugs also increase the risk of bleeding by impairing platelet function, which makes it difficult to form clots. “This means once bleeding starts, it may be more difficult to stop. The issue is both mucosal injury and impaired hemostasis,” shared the doctor.

Things to watch out for while using ibuprofen According to Dr Sood, certain factors increase the risk of ibuprofen's harmful effects. The higher risk is seen with:

Long-term or high-dose use

History of ulcers or GI bleeding

Alcohol, smoking, or H. pylori infection

Concurrent use of steroids, anticoagulants, or other NSAIDs Dr Sood also highlighted a number of red flags to watch out for. These include black stools, vomiting blood, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, and fainting, which require urgent evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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