Gastroenterologist explains the causes of gastric ulcers; lists 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Gastric ulcers are painful sores that develop in the inner lining of the stomach. While they may go unnoticed in the early stages, if not treated immediately, it can get complicated. Dr. Veerendra Koujalagi, lead consultant, gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka, Bangalore said, "If ignored, they can lead to serious complications such as internal bleeding, infection, or even perforation of the stomach wall." Persistent stomach pain can indicate gastric ulcers.

Causes of gastric ulcers:

“Some of the leading causes of the same are poor dietary habits, excessive use of painkillers, stress, alcohol, and Helicobacter pylori infection. Gastric ulcers are far common than people realise. The danger of the same lies in dismissing early symptoms as minor digestive problems. Recognising warning signs early and seeking timely medical intervention helps to life threatening consequences,” said Dr. Veerendra Koujalagi.

Early warning signs of gastric ulcers:

The gastroenterologist further shared a list of early warning signs of gastric ulcers to spot immediately and seek medical intervention.

1. Stomach pain: Persistent stomach pain which is burning or gnawing in nature in the upper abdomen especially between the meals or during nighttime is one of the most common ulcer symptoms. The discomfort may temporarily reduce after eating but it often returns.

2. Indigestion and bloating: Frequent burping acidity, or a feeling of fullness after small meals indicates an underlying ulcer. These symptoms are often mistaken for simple gastritis.

3. Nausea and vomiting: Ulcers can also trigger frequent nausea. In several cases, patients may vomit blood or a substance which looks like coffee grounds, signaling internal bleeding.

4. Unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite: When it becomes painful or uncomfortable, people start avoiding food, leading to weight loss and nutritional deficiencies.

5. Blood in stool: Black tarry stools are a serious warning sign of bleeding ulcers. This requires immediate medical attention, as delays can result in dangerous complications. Early diagnosis and treatment also prevent ulcers from turning into emergency situation.

