Delhi News
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi govt recommends lifting weekend curfew, sends proposal to LG

Delhi government's recommendation comes as the capital's Covid-19 cases continue to decline.
Delhi markets have been restricted to the odd-even system to contain Covid-19 spread. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

The Delhi government on Friday sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with a recommendation to end the weekend curfew as Covid-19 cases in the national capital continue to decline considerably.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has also recommended to lift restrictions on shops and commercial establishments, ending the odd-even system and allowing them to be open on all days.

Stringent curbs, including a weekend curfew, have been put in place in the national capital as part of the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan to check the spread of the COVID infection in markets, industries, offices and public transport.

As cases continue to dip, the government suggested that private offices may be permitted to call 50 per cent staff to office as opposed to the current 100 per cent work from home.

Last week, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had suggested that the government may consider easing restrictions if Covid-19 cases dropped below 15,000-mark.

He later said that though the positivity rate has gone down, it is “not low enough that we can relax the Covid restrictions”.

The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid-19 cases will be in place from 10pm today and continue till 5am on Monday, unless the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

As per the latest health bulletin data, Delhi's single-day cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a dip in the last 24 hours after as many as 12,306 people tested positive.

 

