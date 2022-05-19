Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education’s guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools.

Last week, the Union ministry issued guidelines that suggested reduced school timings, curtailed outdoor activity and flexibility in dress code, among other precautions for dealing with heatwave conditions. While sharing the guidelines with schools on Thursday, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) asked them to adhere to the guidelines and precautions outlined by the ministry.

With mercury touching 45°C in several areas on multiple occasions this month, HT on Tuesday reported that a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations even as some schools also switched to online classes till they break for vacations.

Parent groups in the Capital, meanwhile, reiterated their demand for early closure of schools in view of the unrelenting heat.

Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association, said that the body had written to the chief minister, lieutenant governor, and other stakeholders on Monday, calling for an immediate suspension of school activities, but no relief was offered by the government. Gautam said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.

“The Central government had shared these guidelines on May 11. Over a week later, the Delhi government shared these guidelines with schools. This is not enough at a time when students are going to school in the sweltering heat. Due to the heatwave conditions, children are falling sick. However, the government has not taken sufficient steps for the safety of children. We don’t want any mishaps to take place with the children,” said Gautam. She said that parents had been complaining about delayed vacations and the association was still hoping for relief.

“Summer vacations in schools should be declared immediately without delay. We have asked parents to write to their respective school administrations and we will send a reminder to the government,” said Gautam.

Sumit Vohra, whose children study in DPS Vasant Kunj, said that while the school had started summer vacation for junior students, classes for senior students will continue till May 28. Vohra said that parents were in favour of early vacation. “Parents want the school to suspend classes since the heatwave is intense and extreme temperatures are being recorded. We are of the view that summer vacation should be preponed as the temperature is very high. My children are exhausted by the time they return home,” said Vohra, adding that schools can hold extra classes later to compensate for the loss.

While many private schools have advanced their summer vacations early amid the heat, remedial classes and classes for senior students are underway in many institutes.

Lata Vaidyanathan, director, Gyan Bharti School, Saket, said that while the school had already declared summer vacations for primary and middle school students, sessions for classes 10 and 12 will go on till May 21. The school is also holding remedial classes for students in all grades for select students and a programme for gifted children.

“Remedial classes are taking place for students to plug the learning gaps. These classes take place only till 12.30pm and will wrap up soon,” said Vaidyanathan. She said that online interventions were not an optimum solution for bridging the learning gap since these gaps had risen on account of inadequate access to online classes during the pandemic.

Bharat Arora, president, Action Committee of Private Unaided Schools, said that while many schools had declared vacations, some were holding classes to complete syllabus. “Private schools follow their own schedules. Many have suspended activities for different classes. Moreover, the government has not issued any specific directions for schools for suspension of activities,” said Arora.

Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), said with the temperature touching a new high in some parts of Delhi last week, the closure of schools was needed. “Students cannot study well in such harsh weather conditions. The government should close all schools with immediate effect,” said Singh.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, said that teachers were already burdened with board exams, compartment exams, and CBSE evaluation. “Activities underway in schools during the summer vacation could be wrapped up early in view of the heat,” he said.

Officials from the Delhi government’s education department did not respond to requests seeking a comment.