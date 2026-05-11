New Delhi, The Delhi government has made it mandatory for all construction and demolition sites in the national capital to use high-density dust screens, as a step to strengthen dust pollution control measures, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt tightens dust control norms, makes 100 GSM green nets mandatory at C&D sites

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The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued directions that the minimum thickness of green nets to be used at C&D sites has to be 100 GSM , and all project proponents must comply with the specification with immediate effect, officials added.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Delhi's fight against air pollution is being pursued with urgency, seriousness and a whole-of-government approach. We are working on all fronts policy changes, scientific interventions, technology-backed monitoring, and stronger enforcement to create a robust protective shield against air pollution in Delhi."

The decision, officials added, has been taken in view of the substantial contribution of construction and demolition activities to dust pollution and follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management , which laid down guidelines for dust pollution control and inspection SOPs for construction and demolition projects.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the government, earlier norms required construction sites to install tarpaulin covers or green nets around under-construction structures and over stored construction material, but no minimum technical specification had been prescribed for the nets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, earlier norms required construction sites to install tarpaulin covers or green nets around under-construction structures and over stored construction material, but no minimum technical specification had been prescribed for the nets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the new order, the government has fixed 100 GSM as the minimum standard to ensure that dust barriers are effective in containing particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10 at the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the new order, the government has fixed 100 GSM as the minimum standard to ensure that dust barriers are effective in containing particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10 at the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sirsa said, "High-density dust screens are essential for effective dust containment. By prescribing a minimum 100 GSM standard, the government is ensuring that dust mitigation at construction sites is practical, measurable and enforceable." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sirsa said, "High-density dust screens are essential for effective dust containment. By prescribing a minimum 100 GSM standard, the government is ensuring that dust mitigation at construction sites is practical, measurable and enforceable." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every anti-pollution norm translates into visible action at the site level," Sirsa added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every anti-pollution norm translates into visible action at the site level," Sirsa added. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is also working on "Dust Portal 2.0", a centralised digital platform aimed at monitoring and regulating construction and demolition sites across Delhi.

Registration of C&D sites on the dust portal has already been made mandatory and officials said the upgraded platform would improve compliance tracking, transparency and enforcement.

The DPCC has issued directions for implementation of the order to agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Central Public Works Department and the Public Works Department for immediate compliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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