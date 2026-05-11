...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt tightens dust control norms, makes 100 GSM green nets mandatory at C&D sites

Delhi govt tightens dust control norms, makes 100 GSM green nets mandatory at C&D sites

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:52 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi government has made it mandatory for all construction and demolition sites in the national capital to use high-density dust screens, as a step to strengthen dust pollution control measures, officials said on Monday.

Delhi govt tightens dust control norms, makes 100 GSM green nets mandatory at C&D sites

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued directions that the minimum thickness of green nets to be used at C&D sites has to be 100 GSM , and all project proponents must comply with the specification with immediate effect, officials added.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Delhi's fight against air pollution is being pursued with urgency, seriousness and a whole-of-government approach. We are working on all fronts policy changes, scientific interventions, technology-backed monitoring, and stronger enforcement to create a robust protective shield against air pollution in Delhi."

The decision, officials added, has been taken in view of the substantial contribution of construction and demolition activities to dust pollution and follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management , which laid down guidelines for dust pollution control and inspection SOPs for construction and demolition projects.

The government is also working on "Dust Portal 2.0", a centralised digital platform aimed at monitoring and regulating construction and demolition sites across Delhi.

Registration of C&D sites on the dust portal has already been made mandatory and officials said the upgraded platform would improve compliance tracking, transparency and enforcement.

The DPCC has issued directions for implementation of the order to agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Central Public Works Department and the Public Works Department for immediate compliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt tightens dust control norms, makes 100 GSM green nets mandatory at C&D sites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.