Delhi govt to broadcast Ganesh Chaturthi aarti live on TV today: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will organise Ganesh Chaturthi rituals on Friday evening which will be broadcast live on some TV news channels, even as he urged people to participate from their residences, citing Covid-19 regulations which prohibit community celebrations in public spaces this year.

“I request you to tell your children about Ganesh Chaturthi and its role in India’s freedom struggle. Bal Gangadhar Tilak organised the first community festival, which eventually played an important role in mass mobilisation. It is an important chapter that highlights a perfect blend of spiritualism and patriotism,” said Kejriwal in an online video press briefing.

He also said, “We need to be together in this fight against Covid-19. Community festivals are not allowed this year for your safety. So, we have organised Ganesh aarti. I will be present along with my ministers. It will be broadcast live on TV from 7pm. I request you to join us from home. Popular vocalists Shankar Mahadevan and Sudesh Wadkar will be guests at the event.”

HT on Friday published a report about the government’s plans regarding the Ganesh Chaturthi event. It will be organised at a temple in north Delhi. The programme will be broadcast live via the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media handles too, government officials said.

On September 7, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order prohibiting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public spaces citing Covid-19 regulations. This is the second time in a row that the festival had to be restricted to homes because of the pandemic. Delhi has around 100 committees which apply for police permission for community celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi every year.