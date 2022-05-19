Delhi govt to deploy guards at flats for urban poor
New Delhi: Over three months after a building collapsed in outer Delhi’s Bawana, allegedly due to theft of iron rods supporting the structure, the Delhi government has decided to deploy over 200 security guards, including 57 armed ones, at various empty clusters of flats developed for urban poor in different parts of the city to keep them safe from thieves.
On February 11, four people, including a nine-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, were killed and at least two women were injured after a four-storeyed building in a vacant housing complex in Bawana collapsed. Senior Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (DSIIDC) officials said that the building in Bawana collapsed as its structure became weak due to the theft of iron rods from various floors, including load-bearing pillars. A subsequent inquiry revealed that many buildings have been similarly damaged by miscreants.
“Now we are going to deploy security personnel, including armed guards, at the sites to ensure there is no theft and the damages to the buildings are not done,” said a DSIIDC official.
Over 31,000 flats were constructed by Delhi government under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in the past few years and a majority of them are lying vacant. The flats are located in Bawana (1,184), Narela (1,412), Bhorgarh (1,272), Ghoga (3,680), Baprola (2,864), Bawana Sector-05 (704), Pooth Khurd Phase-1 (3,840), Pooth Khurd Phase-2 (4,560), Pooth Khurd Phase-3 (6,300) and Tikri Kalan (5,740).
A majority of these flats are lying vacant. While the Delhi government initiated the allotment process to 9,000-plus slum residents, it was put on hold after the Centre’s Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme was announced in 2020.
According to tender documents, 150 regular guards and 57 armed guards will be deployed at these locations on a 24x7 basis to protect various flats. “We have invited bids for appointing a security agency. By the end of the month the deployment of security personnel is likely to be made,” said the official.
According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22 report, DSIIDC has sanctioned the construction of 34,260 flats in various parts of the city for the urban poor since 2007. Of this, close to 17,660 flats at five locations, namely Bawana, Ghogha-Baprola, Baprola Phase-II, Bawana, and Pooth Khurd Phase-I, were completed between 2010 and 2016, and have been lying vacant since then, said a senior DSIIDC official.
-
The demand for MBA is still high at Pune varsity, IT engineers enrol in large numbers
One such executive MBA program of the Department of Management Sciences of Savitribai Phule Pune University is in demand. In 2021, for 60 seats, the institute received more than 450 applications and 10 seats increased. The institute has seen a trend of IT engineers enrolling for the course in large numbers. The trend will be seen this year too, said experts. The part-time course is in demand among working professionals from IT industry.
-
Home invasion: Family held at gunpoint, robbed of ₹5.7 lakh, jewels, car in Ludhiana
A family of four was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night, as three masked burglars ransacked their home on the Daba-Lohara Road. The accused decamped with ₹5.7 lakh, 120g gold jewellery and property documents in the victims' Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The car was found abandoned near south city on Thursday evening. “On the night of the robbery, my mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting me,” The complainant, Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow said.
-
Woman constable duped of ₹60 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
A woman posted as a constable in Assam Rifles was allegedly cheated of ₹60 lakh by a man she met online on a matrimonial site, who allegedly promised to marry her and got her to transfer the amount in 20 different accounts in a span of five months. According to the complaint, the woman is a resident of Meerut and has been working as a constable in the Assam Rifles since 2016.
-
Supreme Court paves way for feeding stray dogs in colonies
The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
-
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics