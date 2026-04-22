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Delhi govt to desilt Yamuna river near ITO barrage as part of flood control plan

Delhi govt to desilt Yamuna river near ITO barrage as part of flood control plan

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a move aimed at bolstering its flood management strategy, the Delhi government plans to take up a silt removal exercise in the Yamuna river at the ITO barrage, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi govt to desilt Yamuna river near ITO barrage as part of flood control plan

According to officials, the work will be done to deepen the existing water channel starting from the left bank of the river near the barrage.

The ITO barrage on the Yamuna is closest to all the areas affected by flooding three years ago, including ITO, Ring Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Rajghat and nearby areas. Malfunctioning of the five gates of the barrage due to heavy silting was one of the major factors, officials said.

"It would be ensured that no hindrance is caused to the free flow of water in the trench. No silt should be taken away from the floodplain, and the water channel after work should be of regular size," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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