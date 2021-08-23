Delhi govt to digitise annual performance review of its employees

The Delhi government will soon do away with the manual process of annual performance review of its employees and completely digitise the system from this year, said senior government officials on Sunday.

Between August 15 and 21, the government issued circulars to its departments, directing them to upload employee databases on a portal by the end of this month in a format that was prescribed by the government’s services department on June 29, said the circular, copies of which HT has seen.

“From this year, employees will fill up their performance review forms online and reporting managers will review and forward filed online with the help of a digital infrastructure that has been developed. Directions have been issued to all departments asking them to upload databases with employee details on a portal for which links have been provided to department heads,” said a senior government official.

From this year, the Delhi government also made it mandatory for its nearly 400,000 employees to fill in their health details in the review form.

The circular mentions that the Delhi government will use the SPARROW -- smart performance appraisal report recording online window -- portal which was developed and implemented across departments by the central government in 2019.

It further mentions about a series of meetings starting January 11 in which all department heads were briefed about the process.