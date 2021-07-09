Delhi govt to give cash prizes to athletes who win in Tokyo Olympics

: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Delhi government will award a cash prize ranging between ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore to athletes from the Capital representing the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 if they win a medal. Four athletes from Delhi will participate in the prestigious tournament this year.

On Friday, Sisodia held a meeting with vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University Karnam Malleshwari to discuss the matter. “The meeting stressed on the importance of boosting enthusiasm and providing multidimensional support to athletes from Delhi participating in the coveted Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the role of the Delhi Sports University in building the next cohort of athletes who will represent India in future Olympic games,” read a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The state government has announced a cash prize of ₹3 crore for athletes from Delhi who bag a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. “ ₹2 crores will be awarded to those who win a silver medal and ₹1 crore to those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics,” read the statement adding that ₹10 lakhs will be awarded to the coaches of the athletes who bag medals.

The four athletes from Delhi who will represent the country this year are Deepak Kumar (shooting), Manika Batra (table tennis), and sprinters Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government will provide such a platform where there is no dearth of opportunities and facilities for athletes. These talents will win medals in the Olympic games in future and bring glory to the country.”

Discussing the role of Delhi Sports University, Sisodia said, “Preparations are in full swing for Delhi to produce future Olympians. We are ensuring that no stone is left unturned to build a world-class sports university. Delhi Sports University will work to prepare sportspersons who will win medals for the country in the Olympic Games. The university will develop Delhi as a massive sports hub. In order to promote sports, the university will organize sports events all over Delhi through community sports so that an active environment for sports is created in Delhi as well as in the whole country and we can host the 2048 Olympic Games.”

Malleswari said that Delhi sports University will provide “future olympians” to the country.