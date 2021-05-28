Delhi govt to give 5 lakh to families of those who died due to lack of oxygen

The Delhi government will give compensation amount of up to ₹5 lakh to families of those Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced ₹50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to Covid-19 infection.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.