Delhi govt to halt sale of fuel to overage vehicles within 2 weeks

The Delhi government is likely to implement its ambitious plan to halt the sale of fuel to so-called “end-of-life vehicles” (ELVs) within two weeks, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that only 15 of the city’s 500 fuel stations remain to be equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which will enable the scheme’s rollout. The initiative aims to curb vehicular emissions. (HT Archive)

Announced earlier this year, the initiative aims to curb vehicular emissions by barring fuel sales to vehicles that have outlived their legal road life. However, experts have cautioned that the scheme could trigger widespread confusion and present enforcement challenges.

“Only around 15 fuel stations of the 500 fuel stations across the city are yet to get the required system installed such as cameras to identify ELVs as soon as they enter the fuel stations for refilling. Around 485 fuel stations, including CNG stations, have completed installation of the required ANPR systems. Only 15 remain. Once all stations are equipped, the rollout will begin,” said a Delhi government official, who did not wish to be named.

The official added that the government also expects to receive approval shortly from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body overseeing pollution control efforts in the National Capital Region. The plan was initially set for rollout on April 1 but was delayed due to incomplete installation of tracking systems.

Under the new system, CCTV cameras with ANPR technology will scan vehicle number plates as they enter fuel stations. These cameras will be linked to the mParivahan database to identify vehicles that have exceeded their permissible age limits. Once a vehicle is flagged as an ELV, fuel station operators will be notified not to sell fuel.

The restrictions will apply to all vehicles — regardless of registration state — once they enter any fuel station within Delhi. ANPR cameras will read number plates and cross-check registration data to identify ELVs.

Under environmental regulations issued by the National Green Tribunal in 2015 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old are prohibited from operating in the city. The government classifies such vehicles as ELVs, and driving them in Delhi is illegal.

The scheme is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce pollution by eliminating older vehicles that do not comply with current emission norms. “The aim is to ensure these outdated vehicles can no longer run freely in the city by denying them fuel,” the official said.

According to transport department records, Delhi had over 6 million ELVs as of September 2024. While many of these vehicles have been taken off the roads, officials estimate that thousands continue to operate across NCR, contributing significantly to pollution. In 2023, the city impounded 22,397 such vehicles, while 2,310 were impounded in the first nine months of 2024. From 2024 to 2025, more than 20,000 ELVs were impounded for scrapping. However, officials noted that Delhi does not have a vehicle scrapping facility of its own.

While officials claim most impounded vehicles are scrapped, no consolidated data on scrappage numbers is available.

In early April, the Delhi government formally approached the CAQM for clearance to enforce the policy. Once approval is granted and full camera installation is completed, the city is expected to begin strict enforcement.

Environmental policy experts have urged the government to clearly communicate the details of the scheme, especially the legal exemptions—for instance, vintage vehicles or those with special permits.