Delhi govt to hold grand Red Fort event for foundation day

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday that a cultural event will be held at the Red Fort on November 1, to mark the foundation day of Delhi and nine other states. It will showcase the culture, cuisine, and achievements of the states. The event will include performances by students from the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and My Bharat program. (HT)

The event will include performances by students from the National Service Scheme (NSS), the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and My Bharat program. A projection mapping show focusing on Vallabhai Jhaverbhai Patel will also be conducted, to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary. Additionally, food stalls offering popular food from each of the states will also be present.

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are the states which celebrate their foundation day on November 1. Along with Delhi, four other union territories mark the date as their foundation day, which are Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.