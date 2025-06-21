The Delhi government will host a special exhibition at Central Park in Connaught Place on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, officials said on Friday. Delhi govt to host exhibition on Emergency at Connaught Place on June 25

The event, open to the public with free entry, will feature rare documents, photographs, and performances that highlight the suspension of civil liberties and democratic rights during the 21-month period under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The exhibition, which will begin at 10am, is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues, and senior officials. Preparations are being overseen by Delhi’s minister of art, culture, language and tourism, Kapil Mishra, who chaired a review meeting on Friday.

“June 25 should be observed as a day of resolve to protect the Constitution and democracy. It is essential that the younger generation understands how the Constitution was crushed during the Emergency. Citizens’ rights were violated, and press freedom was brutally suppressed,” said Mishra.

He said the exhibition is part of a larger awareness campaign that includes theatre performances, seminars, and public discussions, being organised to commemorate what the Delhi government is calling “Constitution Killing Day.”

Describing the Emergency as a “dark chapter” in India’s democratic history, Mishra said the initiative aims to honour those who resisted the suppression of rights during that period. “This cultural outreach is a tribute to those who fought for democracy and freedom of expression in the face of authoritarianism,” he said.